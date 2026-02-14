India is building a future-ready economy through strong digital foundations: Industry

Pune, Feb 14 (IANS) Founding Director of Delhi-based think tank India Foundation, Shaurya Doval, said on Saturday that India has built a strong base for a future economy by creating the digital infrastructure needed for long-term growth.

Speaking about India’s economic journey, Doval said the country has become future-ready by investing in systems that can support an economy worth 30 to 40 trillion dollars in the coming decades.

He explained that digital platforms, governance reforms, and technology-driven systems are laying the groundwork for sustained expansion and global competitiveness.

"First thing that has happened is that we have laid the foundation of what I think will be a future economy, we are future ready as laying the digital infrastructure that is needed for an economy that is going to move to the range of our 30 to 40 trillion dollars," he mentioned.

Doval also highlighted India’s economic performance over the last decade, especially from 2014 to 2025.

He said that the numbers themselves reflect the progress made during this period. According to him, India’s GDP stood at around $2 trillion in 2004, which was the result of nearly 65 years of growth since Independence.

He recalled that when India became independent in 1947, the economy was valued at just about $30 billion. Reaching the $2 trillion mark took decades, but the pace of growth has accelerated significantly in recent years due to policy stability, infrastructure development, and digital transformation.

"I think if you look at the Indian economy's performance in the last 10 years, so 2014 to 25, I think the first statistic in itself speaks pretty much in terms of the scorecard," Doval mentioned.

"In 2004, the GDP of India was $2 trillion. India had in about 65 years of its independence, we started off with a base of about $30 billion in 1947, had achieved an economic size of $2 trillion," he added.

The remarks were made in Pune, where Doval emphasised that India is now better positioned than ever to move into the league of the world’s largest economies, backed by strong fundamentals and a clear long-term vision.

