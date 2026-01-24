India is a stable growth engine, best time for youth to join workforce: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that current times are opportune for inspired and aspirational young people to join the workforce as India is being recognised as a stable growth engine with improving fundamentals.

In a social media post on X, the minister noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over appointment letters to more than 11 lakh qualified candidates nationwide through Rozgar Melas, and that 61,000 letters were distributed during the 18th edition held at 45 locations on Saturday.

"In a world marked by conflict, fragmented supply chains, and rapid technology disruption, India is being recognised as a stable growth engine with improving fundamentals under the decisive, firm and visionary leadership of PM Modi," Puri said.

"This is a good time for India’s inspired and aspirational young people to join the workforce. PM Modi has handed over appointment letters to more than 11 lakh qualified candidates across the country through Rozgar Melas," the minister added.

Puri said he joined the event from Chandigarh and personally handed over appointment letters to 25 young candidates out of the total 107 that were distributed to selected individuals after a rigorous recruitment process.

"Placements included those in ITBP, CRPF, CISF, Assam Rifles, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," the minister said.

Puri recalled his entry into the Indian Foreign Service in 1974, and contrasted India’s past scale and limited resources with today’s scenario.

"India’s population was about 609 million, and our nominal GDP was just under $100 billion, with per capita income in the low hundreds of dollars. A vast country, limited resources, and very little fiscal room for error," he stated.

India's economy is now measured in trillions, with deeper markets and stronger institutions, the minister said, adding that for a public servant the work is no longer about managing scarcity but building capability at speed and integrity.

