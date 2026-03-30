India has 60-day ATF supply, no disruption expected despite West Asia crisis: Minister

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) India has enough aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next 60 days and there is no immediate risk of disruption, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu told the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid concerns over the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu assured that the country’s aviation fuel supply remains stable despite the oil crisis triggered by the West Asia war.

“India currently has adequate ATF reserves and does not foresee any shortage in the near future,” he said.

“India follows a balanced production system for ATF, where nearly half of the fuel produced is used for domestic consumption while the rest is exported,” the minister explained.

He added that the country has sufficient stock to meet demand for at least the next 60 days without any interruption.

On aviation safety, Naidu said the government has stepped up monitoring and inspections of airlines.

He noted that the number of audits has been increased and checks are being carried out more frequently to ensure passenger safety remains the top priority.

Addressing concerns related to emergency landings, the minister said that decisions in such situations are always taken based on safety requirements.

He explained that factors such as the type of aircraft, weather conditions and regulatory guidelines are considered before prioritising any landing.

In a written reply, Naidu also spoke about safety checks conducted after the Air India crash.

He said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had directed airlines in July 2025 to inspect the locking mechanism of the fuel control switch in Boeing aircraft, following guidelines issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“All airline operators have completed the required inspections and all aircraft were found fit and safe for operations,” he added.

--IANS

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