India, EU to deepen ties towards sustainable, connected mobility systems

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Policymakers and industry experts have highlighted the importance of deeper India-EU collaboration in research, innovation, standards and testing to support the transition towards sustainable and connected mobility systems, according to an official statement.

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The India and the European Union continue to deepen their strategic partnership under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), with growing cooperation in green and clean energy technologies contributing meaningfully to sustainable mobility, resilient innovation ecosystems, and future-ready industrial partnerships.

Towards this goal, the second India-EU Workshop on Electric Vehicle (EV) charging technologies was held at the Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ispra, Italy, from Match 15-17.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India, and the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (DG RTD) of the European Commission, in partnership with Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and EU Delegation to India.

It brought together policymakers, technical experts, standards bodies, testing and research institutions, and industry representatives from India and the EU to deliberate on pathways for developing harmonised, interoperable, and future-ready EV charging ecosystems.

According to the statement, the programme included updates on policy and standards, strategic industry perspectives, technical sessions on megawatt charging systems, vehicle-to-grid integration and bidirectional charging, and wireless power transfer, along with laboratory visits to JRC’s EV and smart grid testing facilities.

Dr Rakesh Kaur, Adviser/Scientist-‘G’, OPSA, underlined the importance of India-EU cooperation in creating trusted, interoperable, and future-ready charging ecosystems for clean mobility transition.

Nienke Buisman, Head of Unit International Cooperation, DG RTD EC, and Dr Christian Thiel, Head of Unit (Sen.), JRC also highlighted the importance of deeper India-EU collaboration in research, innovation, standards, and testing to support the transition towards sustainable and connected mobility systems.

—IANS

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