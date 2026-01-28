India-EU FTA to deepen economic ties, unlock access to European markets: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared glimpses of the conclusion of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying this agreement will deepen economic ties, create opportunities for our people and strengthen the India-Europe partnership for a prosperous future, an official statement said.

Read More

"The European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and I are delighted to announce the conclusion of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement”, PM Modi stated on X.

The conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement marks a significant milestone in our relations.

“I thank all the leaders of Europe over the years for their constructive spirit and commitment in making this possible,” Prime Minister said in a series of statements on X.

The historic agreement with EU, which is India’s largest Free Trade Agreement in history, has substantial benefits for the 1.4 billion people of India.

It will unlock access to European markets easier for our farmers and small industries, create new opportunities in manufacturing, and strengthen cooperation between our services sectors, said PM Modi.

“This landmark deal between the second largest and fourth largest economies of the world promise to create unprecedented opportunities and open new avenues of growth as well as cooperation. This deal will benefit the entire global community,” he further stated.

It would also help create quality jobs in key sectors, enable further mobility for our youth, professional talent, students and researchers, and unlock the potential of the digital age. Importantly, it will foster innovation and strengthen economic ties for mutual growth.

“Together, India and the EU are moving ahead with trust and ambition towards a prosperous as well as sustainable future,” said PM Modi, adding that it reflects our shared resolve to shape a stable, prosperous and future-ready economic relationship.

The India-EU Business Forum was a great platform to discuss the wide-ranging economic linkages between India and Europe, he added.

--IANS

na/