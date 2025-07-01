India discusses mineral security, green steel production with the Gulf

New Delhi: India’s story is no longer confined within its borders but is being written in global cities like Dubai, by institutions like NMDC and MECON, through partnerships that build prosperity across continents, Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said.

In a landmark development for India’s global industrial outreach, Kumaraswamy began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates with a high-level meeting with His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), followed by the inauguration of the international offices of NMDC Limited and MECON Limited in Dubai.

“India views steel not just as a material, but as the backbone of our infrastructure, mobility, energy, and manufacturing sectors,” said Kumaraswamy. “Ras Al Khaimah’s mineral wealth, industrial potential, and clean energy focus make it an ideal partner for India’s next-generation steel and resource strategy,” he added.

During the meeting, the Union Minister discussed a wide range of strategic opportunities, including securing long-term access to low-silica limestone from Ras Al Khaimah; expanding trade partnerships through value-added steel exports from India; exploring green hydrogen and green steel collaboration; establishing calcined lime production units using RAK’s local limestone and natural gas and enhancing engagement through CPSEs like SAIL, NMDC, and MECON.

SAIL, one of India’s largest steel producers, currently sources approximately 2.5 million tonnes of limestone annually from RAK-based Stevin Rock LLC, with future procurement set to rise as part of SAIL’s capacity expansion from 20 to 35 million tonnes per annum.

Kumaraswamy also extended an invitation for Ras Al Khaimah to explore collaborations in infrastructure development, energy components, and raw material value chains.

Later in Dubai, the Minister inaugurated the international office of NMDC Limited, India’s leading iron ore producer. The new office positions NMDC to pursue mineral asset acquisitions, forge strategic joint ventures, and diversify sourcing of key inputs such as steel-grade limestone, dolomite, and other critical minerals required for India’s clean energy and industrial manufacturing sectors.

“This move is part of a deliberate global strategy,” said Kumaraswamy. “India’s energy transition and industrial expansion will rely on securing raw materials essential for steel, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.”

Kumaraswamy also inaugurated MECON Limited’s Dubai office, marking the global expansion of one of India’s most respected public sector engineering consultancies. “Dubai is not just a location — it is a launchpad,” said the Minister. “MECON’s presence here reflects India’s growing ability to deliver world-class engineering solutions on a global stage," he added.

—IANS