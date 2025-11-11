India, Chile agree to bolster trade, health and defence ties

Santiago, Nov 11 (IANS) India and Chile held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations in Santiago, agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, connectivity, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining and mineral exploration, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, space, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

India requested Chile to consider long term agreements for supply of mineral resources. During the meeting on Monday, local time, the officials of two nations agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance such as Digital Public Infrastructure, innovation and green energy, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed.

"The matters of easing visas for Indian professionals and business visitors was also discussed, particularly the launch of a multiple entry visa for business persons and professionals as announced by President Boric in April 2025," the MEA stated.

The meeting was co-chaired by P Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen, Secretary General, Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two nations reviewed progress on the matters discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gabriel Boric in April 2025, including expediting the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries for an early conclusion.

The MEA noted that the consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations following the State visit of President of Chile to India in April.

"In order to diversify and strengthen bilateral relations, both sides agreed to expedite responses to finalise agreements that are under consideration, including cooperation in customs matters, recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia, cooperation in Traditional Medicines and Yoga, Social Security Agreement, cooperation in space sector, training and capacity building including in the area of security, education, science and technology and cultural and visa issues for enhancing people to people links," the MEA stated further.

The two nations agreed to coordinate closely on multilateral platforms on issues of mutual interest. Chile recently hosted LAC Regional Conference of International Solar Alliance during which both countries discussed cooperation in the field of renewable energy, sharing of technology and investments. The officials of two nations agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

--IANS

akl/as