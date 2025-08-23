India-Australia concludes 11th round of CECA negotiations

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The 11th Round of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ind-Aus CECA) concluded on Saturday, further advancing the shared objective of strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The negotiations between the two nations were held here from August 18 to 23.

"Building on the progress achieved in earlier rounds and intersessional meetings, the negotiations covered a wide range of areas, including Goods, Services and Mobility, Digital Trade, Rules of Origin, Legal and Institutional Provisions, Environment, Labour, and Gender, bringing greater understanding for convergence in the remaining provisions," the Ministry stated.

According to the statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-Australia CECA and ensuring that it delivers meaningful benefits, economic opportunities, and a balanced outcome for both sides.

To maintain momentum and achieve convergence, both nations will continue the negotiations in virtual intersessions.

"Looking ahead, with shared ambition and mutual understanding to work towards a future-ready framework, India and Australia remain strongly aligned to the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation," the Ministry said.

This round shows a strong commitment to strengthening economic ties rooted in both domestic priorities and international ambitions, as India continues to expand its influence through a number of trade agreements.

Earlier this month, India and Australia held the seventh round of Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control in New Delhi to discuss developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes.

Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, led the Australian delegation to the meeting, while Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, led the Indian delegation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue promoted a better understanding and appreciation of national viewpoints and international advancements on non-proliferation and disarmament issues, which will support the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

