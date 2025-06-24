India an important part of Walmart’s story: CEO Doug McMillon

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India is an important part of Walmart’s story and over the past two decades, we’ve strengthened and expanded our partnerships in the country to empower people and help local businesses grow, said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc, on Tuesday.

Through various programmes and initiatives in India, Walmart is driving inclusive growth and creative value for customers, partners and communities, including enabling MSMEs, accelerating exports, expanding access to digital payments and financial services, and supporting local innovation in eCommerce and technology.

“Our teams are pioneering customer solutions that are transforming retail experiences here and around the world. India also reflects Walmart’s commitment to creating shared value, and we are proud to work with partners to shape a more inclusive and resilient future,” McMillon said at an event here.

The highlight of the event was a curated exhibit that featured entrepreneurs, MSMEs and partners from programs and initiatives.

Kath McLay, president and CEO, Walmart International, also highlighted the transformative impact of local innovations and partnerships.

“We are building long-term partnerships in one of the most exciting and transformative markets in the world. Flipkart Group and PhonePe are designing and implementing solutions for the unique needs of Indian consumers, across eCommerce, payments, supply chain and more,” McLay added.

These solutions drive access and growth across India’s diverse communities, while helping to shape Walmart’s approach to building scalable, locally relevant models in other markets around the world.

“From enabling MSMEs and accelerating exports, to elevating the customer experience, we remain deeply committed to growing with India. In the coming years, we hope to create long-term value for even more customers, partners and communities,” said McLay.

Over the past 20 years, Walmart has built a comprehensive and growing presence in India, spanning digital commerce, global sourcing, technology, financial inclusion and community development.

The company has contributed to job creation, while also enabling market access for businesses through the various entities operating in India and across its borders.

