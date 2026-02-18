India AI Expo Summit to remain closed on Feb 19, extended till Feb 21

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The India AI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed to the public on February 19 and will instead continue for an additional day on February 21, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday.

Read More

The decision comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the summit on February 19.

Due to the high-level presence and security arrangements for the inaugural session, authorities have decided to keep the expo closed for general visitors on that day.

Krishnan said the event has been extended by one day because of the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from the public.

“The expo will now remain open on Saturday, February 21, allowing more visitors to attend and explore the exhibits,” Krishnan stated.

Krishnan also informed that around 20 heads of state will be present at the inaugural session.

“Among them will be French President Emmanuel Macron -- highlighting the global importance of the summit,” he mentioned.

He said the government does not want to cause any inconvenience to the public due to security restrictions and traffic arrangements on the opening day.

Therefore, it was decided that the expo area would remain closed on February 19 and instead operate for an additional day later in the week.

The India AI Expo Summit has drawn significant attention for showcasing cutting-edge artificial intelligence innovations from across the country and abroad, with strong participation expected from industry leaders, startups and international delegations.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, it will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners.

The event will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries.

--IANS

pk