India adds 9.56 GW rooftop solar capacity PMSG

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Since the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana's launch in February 2024, 9,566.89 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar capacity has been added across the country, the government said on Wednesday.

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Rooftop solar installations in one crore households would produce about 1,000 billion units of renewable electricity and cut 720 million tonnes of CO2‑equivalent emissions over a 25‑year project life, an official statement cited government estimates.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is estimated to create around 17 lakh jobs across manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, sales and installations, O&M services and financial services, the statement from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

Further, the government also informed that India’s Green Hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030.

"As per available information, around 8000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity has been commissioned in India till February 2026," MoS, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik said in Rajya Sabha.

National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) aims to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

World Bank Group said that renewable energy accounts for 50-70 per cent of the total cost of green hydrogen production.

Residential consumers having grid connected electricity connection of the local DISCOM can avail the benefits of PMSG: MBY for installation of RTS systems, by applying on the National Portal of the scheme.

To promote the rooftop solar adoption and achieve target of installation of rooftop solar for one crore households in the country, the government has enabled an online process from application to disbursal of subsidy directly into the bank account of the residential consumer through the National Portal.

Further, collateral-free loan from nationalized banks is available to applicants at a concessional interest rate of repo-rate plus 50 bps, or at 5.75 per cent per annum for the present, with a tenure of 10 years.

—IANS

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