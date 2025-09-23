Improved air connectivity drives record 520,000 Indian travellers to Germany

New Delhi: India has accounted for over 520,000 overnight stays in Germany between January to July, making it a top three destination for Indian travellers in Europe, the German National Tourist Office (GNTO, India) said on Tuesday.

The positive momentum is driven by improved air connectivity and targeted campaigns that resonate deeply with the modern Indian traveller.

"The impressive travel figure, which includes both leisure and business travel, is a testament to Germany’s growing appeal and the increasing desire of Indian travellers to explore its diverse offerings," said GNTO.

Air connectivity has been a significant driver of this growth.

The number of flights between India and Germany reached a level of 26 per cent in 2024 compared to 2019, a strong indicator of the market's recovery.

This positive trend continues into 2025, with a 5.5 per cent increase in arrivals from January to July 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

“India is, without a doubt, a crucial market for Destination Germany. The year-on-year growth and the pace of recovery we are witnessing are extremely encouraging,” said Romit Theophilus, Director, Marketing and Sales Office – India, GNTO.

“This is a clear signal that Germany's blend of historic cities, breathtaking nature, and vibrant culture is resonating with Indian travellers. The financial impact of this growth is also significant, and we are committed to deepening our engagement with this market," he added.

According to GNTO, the economic impact of Indian tourism is substantial, with a total turnover of 1.1 billion Euros from Indian guests in 2024.

The average expenditure per trip to Germany from India is estimated at 3,068 Euros, highlighting the high value of this market.

The GNTO said that it will launch new campaigns designed to further captivate the Indian market.

The initiatives will focus on promoting Germany's diverse offerings beyond the well-known tourist trails.

One such campaign will feature prominent Indian celebrities travelling through Germany to discover and film its hidden treasures and iconic sights, GNTO highlighted.

