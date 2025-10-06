IMC 2025: India to lead 6G, AI and Satcom revolution, says Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Asia’s biggest technology event, the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, is all set to begin on October 8 here, bringing together global telecom leaders, innovators, startups, and policymakers under one roof, Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Monday.

The four-day mega event will focus on shaping the future of 6G, AI-native networks, satellite communications (Satcom), and next-generation digital infrastructure, he added.

Reviewing the preparations for the event, Scindia said that IMC 2025 will reaffirm India’s leadership in the global telecom sector.

“The four-day mega event will unite global telecom leaders, innovators, startups and policymakers under one roof, to shape the roadmap for 6G, AI-native networks, satellite communications and next-gen digital infrastructure, reaffirming India’s leadership in the global telecom arena,” he wrote on social media platform X.

He added the event will unite key players from around the world to discuss the roadmap for future technologies and digital growth.

Highlighting this year’s focus on startups, Scindia announced the launch of the ‘IMC Aspire Programme’, which will connect entrepreneurs with investors and financial institutions.

“For the first time, we will have about 500 startups and 300 venture capitalists, private equity promoters, and investment bankers at the event. IMC 2025 will serve as a bridge between startups and venture financing,” he said.

Scindia also emphasised that India is taking the lead in the global race towards 6G technology.

He said that standards and protocols for 6G are already being developed, with the Bharat 6G Alliance, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, playing a major role in this progress.

The alliance will be a key part of the IMC 2025 discussions. The event will also host the ‘International AI Summit’, where experts will discuss the latest advancements and applications in artificial intelligence.

“We are holding an Artificial Intelligence Summit as part of IMC,” Scindia said.

Another major highlight will be the ‘SATCOM Summit’, which will focus on satellite communication services.

Scindia noted that three licenses have already been granted for Satcom services and that the topic will be discussed in depth during the event.

In addition, a ‘Cyber Security Summit’ will be held to highlight the importance of data protection and user safety.

“As important as it is to provide telecom services, it is equally important to ensure the safety and well-being of our 1.2 billion customers,” Scindia added.

--IANS

pk