IMC 2025: DoT launches 'Digital Communication Theme' for ESTIC-2025, kicks off Bharat 6G Alliance

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications launched the “Digital Communication Theme” for the upcoming Emerging Science Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 and inaugurated the Bharat 6G Alliance in a session at Asia’s biggest technology event, the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.

"The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a powerful theme video that captured India's extraordinary digital transformation over the past decade, setting an ambitious vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the 6G era," an official statement said.

The launch featured a theme film which traced the country’s evolution from limited connectivity to becoming a global digital leader and underscored the role of policy, innovation, and inclusivity in shaping this journey.

Telecommunications Secretary and Digital Communications Commission Chairman Neeraj Mittal emphasised the centrality of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of connectivity, saying that "India must imagine the future boldly, innovate to realise it, and inspire the next generation to build a Viksit Bharat".

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, Prof. Ajay Sood, underscored telecommunications as the backbone of India’s digital economy and pointed to initiatives such as the Technology Development Fund and the upcoming Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme as key enablers in India’s pursuit of global technology leadership.

Sood congratulated the Department of Telecommunications for its sustained focus on indigenous innovation and strategic policy frameworks, the release said.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia had earlier this week said that India is taking the lead in the global race towards 6G technology.

He said that standards and protocols for 6G are already being developed, with the Bharat 6G Alliance, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, playing a major role in this progress.

--IANS

aar/vd