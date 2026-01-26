IEW 2026 showcases strong growth in ethanol blending and CBG under PM Modi’s vision: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a major transformation in its energy sector, with strong focus on bio-energy, ethanol blending and circular economy solutions, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

This vision is being prominently showcased at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, Puri added.

Speaking on the sidelines of IEW 2026, Puri highlighted that India has made remarkable progress in bio-fuels and waste-to-energy initiatives over the past few years.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, IEW 2026 highlights higher bio-fuel blending, stronger CBG-CGD integration and circular energy growth," Puri stated.

He said the event reflects the government’s commitment to cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy pathways, while also strengthening energy security.

"The Bio-Energy, Ethanol and CBG Zone hosted by Indian Oil Corporation has emerged as a major attraction at the event," he mentioned.

"Waste-to-energy solutions have taken centre stage, demonstrating how agricultural residue, organic waste and other by-products are being converted into useful energy resources," he said.

Puri noted that ethanol blending in petrol has increased significantly from just 1.53 per cent earlier to 20 per cent now, marking a major milestone for India.

This shift has not only reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports but has also provided additional income opportunities for farmers and boosted the rural economy.

He further pointed out that the country now has 133 Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, producing around 926 tonnes of CBG per day.

The stronger integration of CBG with City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks is helping promote cleaner cooking fuel and transportation fuel across urban and rural areas.

According to the minister, IEW 2026 clearly reflects India’s move towards a circular energy model, where waste is treated as a resource rather than a burden.

He said such initiatives are crucial for achieving India’s climate goals while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth.

India Energy Week 2026 is being held from January 27 to 30 at ONGC’s Advanced Training Institute (ATI) in Goa, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to shape the future of the country’s energy landscape.

