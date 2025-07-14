I-T department cracks down on bogus claims of deductions and exemptions: Centre

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The government on Monday said that the Income Tax Department initiated a large-scale verification operation across multiple locations in the country, targeting individuals and entities facilitating fraudulent claims of deductions and exemptions in Income Tax Returns (ITRs).

The ongoing verification exercise across 150 premises is expected to yield crucial evidence, including digital records, that will aid in dismantling the networks behind these schemes and ensure accountability under the law.

Investigations have uncovered organised rackets operated by certain ITR preparers and intermediaries, who have been filing returns claiming fictitious deductions and exemptions. These fraudulent filings involve the abuse of beneficial provisions, with some even submitting false TDS returns to claim excessive refunds, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

This action follows a detailed analysis of the misuse of tax benefits under the Income-tax Act, 1961, often in collusion with professional intermediaries.

To identify suspicious patterns, the IT Department has leveraged financial data received from third-party sources, ground-level intelligence, and advanced artificial intelligence tools.

These findings are further substantiated by recent search and seizure operations conducted in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, where evidence of fraudulent claims was found to have been used by various groups and entities.

“Analysis reveals misuse of deductions under sections 10(13A), 80GGC, 80E, 80D, 80EE, 80EEB, 80G, 80GGA, and 80DDB. Exemptions have been claimed without valid justification. Employees of MNCs, PSUs, government bodies, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs are among those implicated,” according to the official statement.

Over the past year, the IT Department has carried out extensive outreach efforts, including SMS and email advisories, nudging suspected taxpayers to revise their returns and pay the correct tax. Physical outreach programs, both on and off campus, have also been conducted.

As a result, approximately 40,000 taxpayers have updated their returns in the last four months, voluntarily withdrawing false claims amounting to Rs 1,045 crore. However, many remain non-compliant, possibly under the influence of the masterminds behind these evasion rackets.

“The IT Department is now poised to take stern action against continued fraudulent claims, including penalties and prosecution wherever applicable,” said the ministry, adding that further investigations are currently underway.

