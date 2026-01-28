Hyundai Mobis' net profit down 39.9 pc on equity losses, US tariffs

Seoul, Jan 28 (IANS) Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's leading auto parts maker, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 39.9 percent from a year earlier due to losses from equity investment in group affiliates, as well as the effects of Washington's sectoral tariffs.

Net profit for the three months ended in December totalled 768.1 billion won (US$536.4 million), compared with 1.28 trillion won from the same period in 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit for the period came to 930.5 billion won, down 5.6 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 4.7 percent to 15.39 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.05 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

A company official said the decrease in net income was attributed to shareholding losses from affiliates under Hyundai Motor Group, as well as effects from the auto parts tariffs imposed by Washington.

For the entirety of 2025, the company's net profit fell 9.7 percent to 3.66 trillion won. Annual operating profit, however, gained 9.2 percent to 3.35 trillion won, while sales rose 6.8 percent to 61.11 trillion won.

The company said its annual gain in operating profit was led by its manufacturing operations, including module assembly and parts production.

Sales from the segment climbed 5.9 percent on-year to 47.8 trillion won, supported by the full-scale operation of electrification plants in North America and robust growth in high value-added core components, such as automotive electronics.

Hyundai Mobis said it plans to continue facility investments to strengthen its future mobility competitiveness, with research and development (R&D) spending expected to exceed 2 trillion won for the first time this year.

