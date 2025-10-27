Human development report reflects state’s progress: Himachal CM

Shimla, Oct 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report -- 2025 reflected the state’s progress, resilience and aspirations of people.

Despite the state’s harsh geographical conditions and weather challenges, the report, which was released by him, presented an exemplary story of development, made possible by the strong willpower and hard work of the people.

“It’s a matter of pride that, according to the Human Development Report -- 2025, the average Human Development Index (HDI) of Himachal Pradesh is 0.78, which is higher than the national average of 0.63.”

The Chief Minister said the state has recently achieved the distinction of becoming a fully literate state, and the literacy rate of the state stands at 99.30 per cent.

In a recent national survey, the state was ranked fifth in the country in reading and writing competencies, whereas in 2021 it was in 21st position. Besides, the infant mortality rate in the state has dropped to 21 per 1,000 live births, which reflects the success of the state’s health system.

CM Sukhu said the government has not only invested in roads, industries, agriculture and horticulture, but has also ensured investments in fundamental sectors such as education, health, women empowerment, elderly care and rural development to build an ideal and strong foundation for the future.

He said the life expectancy in the state has now increased to 72 years, symbolising the success of the healthcare ecosystem. The poverty rate has fallen significantly and is now it is below seven per cent. All these achievements reflect the government’s consistent efforts towards holistic and inclusive development.

Himachal Pradesh, he said, has become the first hill state to adopt a strong electric vehicle policy, setting an example. The goal is to electrify public transport by 2030 to achieve ‘green targets’.

