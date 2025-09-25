Honda Cars India surpasses 2 lakh units export milestone

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday said that it has achieved a significant milestone of 200,000 cumulative units of export from India.

Honda began its export operations in India with limited units sent to neighbouring markets.

The first 50,000 units were exported primarily to neighbouring South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, South Africa, and Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries till 2021.

The next 50,000 units export followed in 2.5 years, expanding the company’s reach to left-hand drive markets in the Middle East, Mexico and Turkey for the Honda City.

"In recent years, HCIL has seen a significant jump in export volume and the next 100,000 units export was achieved in 2 years, driven by the demand for its mid-size SUV Elevate in new markets of Japan, South America and Caribbean nations," it said.

"Achieving 200,000 export units fills Honda Cars India with immense pride. This milestone underscores the global recognition of our India-made cars. It also reflects the dedication of our skilled teams and robust manufacturing capabilities," Honda Cars India Ltd Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl said.

Exports are an integral part of HCIL’s business and revenue strategy, and we remain committed to strengthening this area going forward. We are dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, serving both our domestic market and global customers, he added.

The key export models, notably the highly popular Honda City and the versatile Honda Elevate, have been the primary contributors to this growth, accounting for 78 per cent of total export volume.

The remaining 22 per cent comprises a diverse range of models, including the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, BR-V, Mobilio, City e: HEV, Accord, and CR-V.

The car manufacturer informed that it has exported vehicles to 33 countries across various regions over the years. Japan accounted for the largest share at 30 per cent, followed by South Africa and SADC countries at 26 per cent, Mexico at 19 per cent, and Turkey at 16 per cent.

The remaining 9 per cent share comprised countries in the Middle East, the SAARC region, the Caribbean, and South America.

This achievement highlights Honda’s strong manufacturing capabilities in Indian operations and commitment to delivering high-quality products to its customers worldwide, Honda Cars India said.

