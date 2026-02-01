Historic document to fulfill resolve of Viksit Bharat, says Haryana CM on Union Budget

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (IANS) The Union Budget “is a visionary and historic document that will fulfil the resolve of a Viksit Bharat”, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the welfare-oriented Budget, he said the Budget's three main visions are speed, capacity, and inclusive growth.

Union Minister Sitharaman announced that in 2026-27, the government plans to increase public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore. “The historic capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore for 2027 and the development of City Economic Regions will give a new impetus to the progress of an industrially and infrastructure-focused state like Haryana,” said the Chief Minister.

The provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector in the budget will prove beneficial for Haryana, CM Saini said.

Also, he said, the development of 15 archaeological sites will give global recognition to Haryana's historical heritage sites like Rakhigarhi.

“Investment in AI and Quantum Mission will further strengthen Gurugram’s position as a global tech hub,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the provision of Central assistance for the reclamation of saline and waterlogged land in Haryana will prove to be a boon for the state's farmers.

“The increase in allocation for the agriculture sector and the emphasis on the Digital Agriculture Mission are positive initiatives to increase farmers' income,” he said.

The Budget also includes provisions for setting up large textile parks and high-speed rail corridors across the country.

“This budget will be a decisive step towards making India the world's third-largest economy,” the Chief Minister added.

Joining the issue, state Transport Minister Anil Vij said the Budget has been prepared with vision, balance and the spirit of inclusive development, ensuring direct benefits for every section of society.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Budget will propel the country towards the goal of a Developed India by 2047 at the “speed of a bullet train”.

He believed the Budget had given due consideration to the interests of farmers, workers, the middle class, industry, youth and women. He added that the Budget not only addresses present-day requirements but has also been framed keeping future economic and social needs in mind.

