Himachal govt procures 140 quintals of naturally grown barley

Shimla, Oct 18 (IANS) Fulfilling the commitment, the Himachal Pradesh government has started the procurement of naturally grown barley in the Pangi subdivision of Chamba district.

A spokesman of the government on Saturday said the government has procured 140 quintals of naturally grown barley at Rs 60 per kg from 59 farmers so far.

He said 20 quintals of barley were purchased from 11 farmers of gram panchayat Hudaan, 78 quintals from 24 farmers of gram panchayat Suraal, nine quintals from seven farmers of gram panchayat Killar, 10 quintals from seven farmers of gram panchayat Saach and 23 quintals from 10 farmers of Sechu gram panchayat.

He said the government is promoting natural farming to ensure chemical-free products for the people and providing a support price to the crops grown naturally. He said this initiative is motivating the farmers to adopt natural farming to strengthen their economy.

He said 90 per cent of the population of the state lives in rural areas, and the government is making policies to strengthen the economy of the rural folk.

He said during the Himachal Day function at Pangi in Chamba district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu announced Pangi as the first naturally farming subdivision of the state to promote natural farming in the area, and farmers were coming forward to grow the natural crops.

He said the government has estimated to procure 2,371.71 quintals of maize to be procured from 1,473 farmers during the current kharif season, for which 28 collection centres will be established across the state.

He said the Agriculture Department is also gearing up to procure raw turmeric from the farmers. He said 2,422.65 quintals of naturally grown raw turmeric will also be procured from 1,629 farmers through 12 collection centres.

He said that the government is providing, support price of Rs 60 per kilogram each on wheat and barley, Rs 40 per kilogram on maize and Rs 90 per kilogram on raw turmeric grown naturally.

He said this step is ensuring remunerative prices to the farmers, thereby strengthening their economy.

He said the efforts are yielding positive outcomes to encourage the farmers to adopt natural farming and strengthen their economy.

