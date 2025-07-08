Himachal CM seeks report from VC on disease-hit apple orchards

Shimla, July 8 (IANS) A delegation of growers on Tuesday apprised Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu about a disease that is rapidly spreading in apple orchards, causing significant damage to the crop that contributes over Rs 5,000 crore to the state’s economy.

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to take prompt action to investigate and control this issue. The growers informed him that the disease was causing apple leaves to turn yellow and fall prematurely, leading to a sharp decline in yield.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Minister spoke with Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Vice-Chancellor over the phone and directed him to send a team of experts to the affected areas without any delay.

He directed that the disease be scientifically investigated and that orchardists be educated on preventive and control measures on the ground.

An official statement quoting Sukhu said the disease has been spreading rapidly and causing financial losses to the growers and it is imperative to address the situation swiftly.

He asked the Vice Chancellor to submit a detailed report to the government within seven days so that the appropriate measures could be taken at the earliest.

He assured the delegation that the government is committed to resolving the issues of farmers and fruit growers as a priority and would provide all necessary assistance.

He said apple farming is the mainstay in the economy of the state and thousands of families earn their livelihood from this sector.

Last year Himachal Pradesh saw a 6.39 per cent decline in apple production compared to the previous year.

In 2023, approximately 3.84 lakh metric tonne (LMT) apples were procured, while in 2024 the procurement was 3.61 LMT. This year early arrival varieties reached markets, but the apple season is expected to pick up momentum after July 15.

Officials estimate a promising production of 3.66 crore apple boxes this year, based on preliminary estimation of May.

--IANS

vg/dan