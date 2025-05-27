Heavy rain forces temporary closure of all major tourist spots in Ooty

Chennai , May 28 (IANS) All major tourist attractions in Ooty have been temporarily shut down following continuous heavy rainfall in the region, the Nilgiris district administration announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes in the wake of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

The closure includes popular destinations such as the Ooty Botanical Garden, Rose Garden, Doddabetta Viewpoint, Pine Forest, the Shooting Spot, Pykara Waterfalls, and the Avalanche Eco-tourism Centre. Boathouses at Ooty Lake and Pykara Lake, which typically attract thousands of visitors, have also been closed until further notice. Dolphin's Nose, another major viewpoint frequented by tourists, is also among the locations affected.

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts over the next 48 hours.

Both regions have been experiencing unrelenting showers for the past few days, prompting local authorities to act swiftly in the interest of public safety.

In light of the worsening weather conditions, the district administration has urged tourists to avoid visiting Ooty and postpone their travel plans. Officials have also advised residents and local businesses to remain alert and adhere strictly to safety advisories issued by the government.

"We understand that this is a peak travel season, but public safety is our top priority," a senior official from the Nilgiris district administration said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will reopen tourist destinations once the weather improves and it is safe for the public."

The decision has also affected several hotel bookings and tour plans, with travel agencies receiving cancellations and rescheduling requests.

Transport officials have advised caution while travelling on hilly roads, which have become slippery and vulnerable to landslides due to incessant rainfall.

Emergency response teams and disaster management personnel have been placed on high alert, and the administration is coordinating with various departments to manage the situation effectively.

Tourists already in Ooty have been asked to remain indoors and avoid venturing into forested or low-lying areas.

The administration has assured that further updates will be shared as and when the weather situation changes.

--IANS

aal/svn