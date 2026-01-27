Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates Hydrogen Zone at IEW 2026

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday inaugurated the Hydrogen Zone at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa -- highlighting India’s growing focus on clean and low-carbon energy solutions.

The Hydrogen Zone was opened shortly after the inaugural ceremony of the flagship energy event and is being hosted by Oil India.

The Hydrogen Zone showcases advanced hydrogen technologies and solutions that are expected to play a key role in India’s energy transition.

It brings together innovations related to hydrogen production, storage and utilisation, offering visitors a clear view of how hydrogen is emerging as an important clean fuel across the world.

Through curated exhibits and participation from industry players, the zone explains how hydrogen can help reduce carbon emissions in hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as oil refining, fertilisers, steel and mobility.

It also underlines India’s ambition to become a competitive and reliable player in the fast-growing global hydrogen market.

The Hydrogen Zone is one of the eleven specially designed thematic zones at India Energy Week 2026.

These zones form the core of the exhibition and are aimed at helping policymakers, industry leaders, investors and technology providers directly engage with new technologies, business models and partnership opportunities aligned with their energy priorities.

As part of the larger India Energy Week exhibition, the Hydrogen Zone reinforces the event’s role as a platform where policy, technology and industry partnerships come together to support secure, affordable and sustainable energy solutions for India and the global community.

India Energy Week 2026 has attracted more than 75,000 energy professionals and over 700 companies, with participants from more than 120 countries.

The exhibition covers a wide range of priority areas, including hydrogen, renewable energy, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, biofuels, LNG, city gas distribution, petrochemicals, Make in India initiatives and the India Net-Zero Zone.

India Energy Week is India’s flagship global energy platform that brings together government leaders, industry executives and innovators to accelerate progress towards a secure, sustainable and affordable energy future.

--IANS

pk