Guwahati airport records 7.67 pc growth in FY 2024-25

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, achieved 7.67 per cent growth in 2024-25 fiscal over the previous financial year (2023-24), officials said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the LGBI airport, Guwahati said that the airport, has witnessed significant growth with the airport successfully managed 6.57 million passengers, with 3.26 million domestic arrivals and 3.30 million domestic departures, and 91,594 international passengers, a record high for international passengers since the starting of the commercial operation on October 8, 2021.

On December 12, 2024, the airport achieved a single-day record, serving 21,444 passengers, including transit travellers. She said that LGBI airport has expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro, Malaysia and Singapore, contributing to increased international passenger traffic and Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs).

The spokesperson said that the airport recorded 45,409 domestic ATMs and 1,009 international ATMs and added that the airport has also launched three new domestic routes -- Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur (West Bengal) and Guwahati-Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh), enhancing connectivity and fostering trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The LGBI airport achieved substantial growth in cargo, with 12,893 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo handled in FY 2024-25, compared to 4,550 MT in FY 23-24, marking an impressive 183.91 per cent increase year-on-year – the highest volume processed since the starting of the commercial operation on October 8, 2021.

Notably, LGBI airport handled 225 metric tonnes of perishable cargo in December 2024, among the highest-ever volumes managed in a month.

In recognition of its commitment to exceptional customer experiences, LGBI Airport has attained Level Two of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

Additionally, LGBI Airport has been recognised for its sustainability efforts, winning the Greentech PCWR Award 2024 in the Waste Management and Recycling Leadership category, the official said.

The LGBI Airport has enhanced its DigiYatra facilities with a dedicated DigiYatra lane featuring four DYenabled e-gates, ensuring a more streamlined passenger experience.

Additionally, one more e-gate has been installed in the pre-security check area, bringing the total number of e-gates in this section to six, further improving efficiency and convenience for travellers.

According to the spokesperson, as LGBI Airport continues to grow, it remains dedicated to delivering outstanding travel experiences and solidifying its position as a premier gateway to northeast India.

--IANS

sc/dan