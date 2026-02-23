Gurugram surpasses Mumbai in ultra-luxury sales in 2025

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India’s luxury housing market has found a new leader in 2025, with Gurugram emerging as the country’s fastest-growing ultra-premium residential hub, a report said on Monday.

The city recorded a massive Rs 24,120 crore worth of transactions in homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above during calendar year 2025, according to the latest High-End Luxury Housing Report released by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix.

The numbers mark a watershed moment for Gurugram’s property market. Around 1,494 homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above were sold in 2025 -- the highest ever recorded in a single year in the city.

The total sales value has jumped nearly six times in just two years, rising from Rs 4,004 crore in 2023 to over Rs 24,000 crore in 2025.

In terms of value, Gurugram has now outpaced Mumbai in luxury home sales in the Rs 10 crore-plus category, as per the report.

The report showed that the ultra-luxury segment accounted for 24 per cent of the city’s total residential market in value terms in 2025.

The average ticket size of homes sold in this segment stood at around Rs 16 crore -- reflecting strong demand from high-net-worth individuals and ultra-HNIs.

The average home size was about 5,000 square feet, the report stated.

Homes in the 4,000 to 6,000 square feet category dominated sales in value terms, while properties larger than 8,000 square feet contributed nearly 22 per cent of the total transaction value.

According to Tina Talwar, Area Director at India Sotheby’s International Realty, this growth is no longer limited to traditional premium addresses.

“Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road are driving the next phase of expansion,” Talwar added.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix, said the nearly tenfold rise in luxury home sales over the past two years reflects sustained buyer confidence and strong capital inflows.

“Buyers are becoming more selective, focusing on prime locations, superior construction quality and branded developments with premium amenities,” Gupta mentioned.

--IANS

pk