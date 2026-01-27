Gujarat: Wheat to be procured at MSP of Rs 2,585 per quintal for Rabi marketing season

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Central government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat at Rs 2,585 per quintal for the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

Read More

In line with this decision, wheat will be procured at MSP across Gujarat through the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd., as part of efforts to ensure remunerative prices for farmers.

Farmers willing to sell wheat at MSP will be required to complete online registration at the village level through VCEs between February 1 and March 1, 2026. Registration will be carried out through biometric authentication of farmer account holders. The procurement of wheat at MSP will be undertaken from March 4 to May 15, 2026.

For registration, farmers must keep ready documents including a copy of the Aadhaar card, updated village records, 7/12 and 8-A land records, and proof of crop sowing. In cases where crop sowing details are not reflected in the land records, a certificate signed and stamped by the Talati will be required.

Additionally, farmers must provide bank account details, along with a copy of the bank passbook or a cancelled cheque. Registered farmers will be informed about procurement schedules through SMS alerts.

At the time of procurement, farmers must carry their Aadhaar card or a valid identity proof, and wheat will be purchased only after biometric authentication.

Authorities have warned that if any discrepancies or false documents are detected during verification, the registration will be cancelled and the farmer will not be notified for procurement.

As online registration is mandatory for selling wheat at MSP, farmers have been urged to contact their respective gram panchayats for assistance.

In case of any difficulties related to registration, farmers can contact the helpline numbers 8511171718 and 8511171719, the Civil Supplies Corporation said.

--IANS

janvi/dan