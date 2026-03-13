Gujarat receives 'ad-hoc' 1,452 KL kerosene supply amid global energy concerns

Gandhinagar, March 13 (IANS) The Central government has allocated an ad-hoc quantity of 1,452 kilolitres (KL) of kerosene to Gujarat for the year 2025-26, in response to risks to energy supply arising from the current global geo-political situation.

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The allocation is intended primarily for cooking and lighting purposes, and the state government has begun distributing kerosene to rural Antyodaya and PHH families in tribal districts.

Each district will receive 36 KL under the supervision of the Collector, who, along with the District Supply Officer, will monitor the distribution.

From the district allocation, families will receive five litres each, while institutions will receive 25 litres.

The kerosene will be lifted in larger consignments based on the district’s demand requirements.

Priority in distribution has been defined to ensure supply reaches those most in need.

Beneficiaries include rural families, residents of remote areas, children in school hostels, institutions under the 'Mid-Day Meal Scheme', registered old-age homes, annakshetras (community kitchens), and other service institutions.

Workers in construction and industrial units requiring kerosene for meal preparation, as well as social institutions reliant entirely on LPG, are also included.

The state government has advised citizens that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available.

Guidelines have been issued to maintain a gap of 25 days between cylinder bookings in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, preventing unnecessary bookings and reducing online system load.

Households are encouraged to conserve cooking gas through the use of pressure cookers, soaking and steaming vegetables, and alternative energy sources such as solar cookers.

Energy conservation at home can also be supported by keeping air conditioning temperatures at 25°C or above.

The government has further appealed to the public to use public transport and shared travel wherever possible to maximise petrol and diesel conservation.

Earlier in the day, the state government announced that restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and social-religious organisations located in areas with existing city gas pipeline networks can now obtain new PNG (piped natural gas) connections immediately upon request.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on the status of PNG and petroleum products in the state, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

--IANS

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