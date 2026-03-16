Gujarat prioritises shift to PNG, asks dual gas users to surrender LPG connections by March 18

Gandhinagar, March 16 (IANS) The Gujarat government, on Monday, asked domestic and commercial LPG consumers, who also have piped natural gas (PNG) connections, to give up their LPG connections by March 18, as part of efforts to manage fuel supply and expand the use of PNG.

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The directive was announced during a press conference held at the Gujarat Assembly complex in Gandhinagar following the presentation of the state's Budget estimates for 2026–27.

Gujarat Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department's Additional Chief Secretary, Mona Khandhar, said the state currently has adequate stocks of domestic LPG cylinders and that buffer stocks are continuing to increase.

"Kerosene distribution arrangements are also being made in the state along with LPG," Khandhar said, adding that the state government is coordinating continuously with the Central government to ensure sufficient availability of fuel.

She said that adequate stock of PNG is available across the state for both domestic and commercial use and that the state government is prioritising the transition of LPG consumers to PNG where connections already exist.

According to Khandhar, consumers, who have both LPG and PNG connections, have been asked to give up their LPG connections by March 18 as part of the gas conversion process.

The state government has also initiated arrangements to distribute kerosene in rural areas as an additional option alongside LPG supply.

Khandhar said the Central government has allocated 1,452 kilolitres of kerosene, equivalent to 14,52,000 litres, to the state.

"Of this, 36,000 litres have been allocated to each district. From this stock, five litres will be provided per family and 25 litres per institution. Necessary arrangements are being put in place," she added.

Officials also outlined sector-wise allocation of commercial LPG for essential and semi-essential services.

Hospitals and educational institutions will receive 100 per cent supply, while pharma companies, dairy industries, seed processing industries and airline and railway canteens will receive supply with a 70 per cent cap.

Essential services such as the fisheries sector will receive supply with a 10 per cent cap.

Semi-essential sectors, including restaurants, dhabas, hotels, corporate and industrial canteens, corporate guest houses and food processing units, will also receive LPG supply with a 10 per cent cap.

To monitor distribution, the state has deployed teams of revenue and police personnel across public and private gas agencies.

The state government said the move is intended to ensure timely supply to consumers and prevent irregularities.

Officials said 912 inspections have been carried out at the district level over the past 12 days, while the state-level team has conducted investigations in 17 cases.

--IANS

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