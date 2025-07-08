Gujarat: Kharif sowing crosses 50 pc; groundnut, cotton lead as monsoon progresses

Gandhinagar, July 8 (IANS) Kharif sowing in Gujarat has reached 50.32 per cent of the total cultivable area as of July 7, according to data released by the state Agriculture Department.

The total sown area now stands at 43.05 lakh hectares, marking a steady advancement in crop coverage under the current monsoon conditions. Groundnut continues to dominate Gujarat’s kharif crop landscape, with sowing completed across 17.59 lakh hectares, followed closely by cotton at 17.10 lakh hectares.

Other major crops include fodder crops (3.10 lakh ha), soybean (1.58 lakh ha), vegetables (1.03 lakh ha), and maize (80,000 ha). Additional sowing has also been reported in millet, paddy, tur, moong, castor, guar, and jowar. The sowing progress coincides with uneven rainfall patterns across the state.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has received an overall 46.89 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall.

Among regions, Kutch leads with 56 per cent of seasonal rainfall, followed by South Gujarat (51.12 per cent), Saurashtra (45.92 per cent), East-Central Gujarat (45.29 per cent), and North Gujarat (41.62 per cent).

A total of 42 talukas have recorded rainfall averaging 40 inches, while 15 talukas have witnessed up to 80 inches, and 126 talukas have seen between 10 to 20 inches of rain so far this monsoon.

In the past 24 hours alone, Borsad received 4 inches, Godhra 3.7 inches, Gandhidham 2.3 inches, and Devbhumi Dwarka 2 inches of rainfall. The rainfall has also impacted the state’s water infrastructure.

Currently, 34 dams are on high alert, 20 are on alert, and 19 are on warning levels. The Sardar Sarovar Dam, a critical water resource for the state, is reported to be at 48.21 per cent of its total storage capacity.

In light of heavy rains, 4,278 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas across 10 districts, and 685 individuals have been rescued by teams from the local administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Despite the weather-related disruptions, most roads and ST bus services remain operational, ensuring continued connectivity across the state.

--IANS

janvi/dan