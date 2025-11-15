Gujarat: How a small village in Amreli became fully solar-powered community

Dhudhala, Gujarat, Nov 15 (IANS) Nestled in the Lathi taluka of Amreli district, the quiet village of Dudhala has now risen to fame as a shining example of sustainable living.

With a population of over 2,000 people and more than 400 homes, Dudhala has achieved what many rural communities only dream of - a village powered entirely by solar energy.

Three years ago, every household in Dudhala had a solar system installed on its rooftop. Since then, not a single home in the village has received an electricity bill.

Fans, lights, refrigerators, and other appliances run smoothly, yet the monthly bill reads zero. For the villagers, this is nothing short of a revolution.

Much of this transformation became possible thanks to the efforts and generosity of Govindbhai Dholakia, an industrialist from Surat, who funded the installation of solar systems across the entire village.

Unlike grid-tied community installations, each house in Dudhala has its own individual solar setup, tailored approximately per kilowatt to the household's needs.

Talking to IANS, Ashokbhai Sheliya (a local resident) recalls how life once was in Dudhala—electricity bills ranged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 every month.

Families avoided using appliances freely, always worried about the rising cost of power. Today, he says with pride, “We use electricity without fear. For three years now, our bill has been zero.”

Jayraj Barad shares his own experience. After installing a 1 kW solar system on his roof, he hasn’t paid a single rupee in electricity bills for three years, and the remaining units generated by his system continue to accumulate as credit with PGVCL.

He firmly believes that if the government provides subsidies for such projects, then every village should embrace solar energy for long-term benefits.

The elderly residents of Dudhala are especially proud. Parsotambhai Barad explains that since the entire village is powered with solar energy, no household has been charged for electricity, and homes with low consumption even accumulate surplus credit in the power department. With a smile, he calls it “a blessing of the sun.”

Dudhala now stands as the first fully solar-powered village in Amreli district, a beacon of innovation and self-reliance. The villagers enjoy uninterrupted, cost-free electricity, and the success of this initiative has inspired conversations across the region.

If every village adopts a solar energy system like Dudhala, rural communities could witness remarkable economic relief, environmental benefits, and true energy independence. Dudhala’s journey proves one thing for certain: when a community embraces sunlight, it can illuminate its future.

--IANS

brt/dan