Gujarat govt, NTPC explore opportunities for collaboration in green and renewable energy projects

Gandhinagar, Aug 6 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), in Gandhinagar on Wednesday and explored opportunities for collaboration in green and renewable energy projects.

The discussions centred on expanding collaboration between the state and NTPC in mutually beneficial projects, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, green hydrogen, nuclear power, and pumped storage solutions.

Reflecting this momentum, the meeting served as a platform to explore joint initiatives that align with the country’s sustainable energy goals.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted the corporation's focus on expanding its green portfolio and expressed keen interest in partnering with Gujarat across strategic clean energy ventures. The talks also touched upon the scope for scaling up infrastructure in alignment with the state's ambitious energy transition targets.

Accompanying the NTPC delegation were Sarit Maheshwar, CEO of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), along with other senior officials. The presence of NGEL - a dedicated subsidiary focusing on green energy - underscored NTPC's commitment to accelerating decarbonisation in collaboration with forward-looking states like Gujarat.

The NTPC is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, and stands as the country's largest power generation company.

Established in 1975, NTPC has played a crucial role in powering India's growth through thermal power plants, and in recent years, aggressively diversified into renewable energy, green hydrogen, and nuclear energy to support India's clean energy transition.

Headquartered in New Delhi, NTPC holds Maharatna status, reflecting its strategic importance and strong financial performance among public sector enterprises.

Gujarat is at the forefront of India's renewable energy movement, leading ambitious initiatives across solar, wind, and green hydrogen sectors. The state has established large-scale solar parks like the Dholera Solar Park and is home to India's first wind-solar hybrid power project. With its vast coastline, Gujarat also harnesses significant wind energy potential, particularly in districts like Kutch and Porbandar.

The state is actively promoting rooftop solar installations, floating solar projects, and green hydrogen production under its progressive renewable energy policy.

Supported by investor-friendly policies and strong infrastructure, Gujarat aims to significantly contribute to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

