Gujarat Deputy CM highlights Jan-Dhan Yojana's impact on nation's banking sector

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday pointed out that Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has brought unprecedented revolution in the country's banking sector.

Addressing the 187th meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convened in Gandhinagar, Sanghavi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision behind the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has brought "an unprecedented revolution" in India’s banking sector, shifting it from a privilege of the affluent to a service accessible to every citizen.

He noted that Gujarat has emerged as a national leader in expanding banking infrastructure. The state now has over 11,000 bank branches, with more than 56 per cent operating in rural areas.

Through this network, Gujarat has opened over 1.75 crore Jan Dhan accounts, ensuring even the poorest households are connected to formal banking.

Calling cybercrime one of the biggest challenges of the digital age, Sanghavi outlined the state's proactive steps in countering online fraud.

He revealed that every cybercrime reported to Gujarat's 1930 helpline saw 100 per cent of the funds frozen, thanks to swift coordination between the police and partner banks.

The minister urged banks to strengthen collaboration with law enforcement and announced plans for a joint committee comprising the Home Department, Gujarat Police and nodal officers from various banks to expedite action on cyber fraud.

Sanghavi also shared an example of exemplary vigilance by Ahmedabad-based bank manager Jayesh Gandhi, who recently prevented a senior citizen, trapped in a "digital arrest" scam, from transferring Rs 45 lakh of life savings.

He said such awareness and empathy across all bank staff can significantly reduce cybercrime in the state.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das praised banks for supporting citizens during the economic hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to extend similar leadership for major initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme.

At the event, the Deputy CM honoured three top-performing Lead District Managers for their achievements in the second quarter of FY 2025.

Earlier in the meeting, SLBC Gujarat Chairman Debadatta Chand, RBI Executive Director Sonali Sen Gupta, and Union Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Manoj Ayyappan addressed participants.

The session saw participation from senior officials of the state’s Finance Department, top executives from nationalised banks, and officers from various government departments, reinforcing Gujarat’s focus on robust, secure, and inclusive financial systems.

