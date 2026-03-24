Gujarat CM chairs statewide review of fuel supplies after panic buying​

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday chaired a statewide review meeting with district collectors to assess fuel availability, following panic buying triggered by rumours of shortages across several cities.​

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The meeting, held via video conference from Gandhinagar, reviewed the current stock position of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across all districts.​

A comprehensive assessment found that the situation remains normal, with adequate supplies of LPG, piped natural gas (PNG) and automotive fuels available across the state.​

During the review, it was noted that a temporary surge in fuel sales had been observed in some areas due to unverified rumours.​

However, the state government said timely replenishment of supplies is being ensured, and the overall distribution system remains stable.​

The Chief Minister directed all district collectors to maintain continuous monitoring and ensure proper coordination so that the supply of essential fuels remains uninterrupted in every district and citizens do not face any inconvenience.​

The meeting comes a day after widespread rumours led to long queues at petrol pumps in cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, prompting panic buying and a sharp spike in demand, with traffic disruptions in several areas.​

Officials reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state and that sufficient stock is available at depots and retail outlets.​

The government has been conducting continuous reviews of fuel availability, with the Chief Minister personally monitoring the situation at regular intervals to ensure smooth supply.​

Authorities also noted that any localised supply issues arising due to logistical or technical factors are being addressed promptly, with oil companies increasing supply and maintaining buffer stocks to meet demand.​

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to avoid panic buying, stating that adequate stock of petrol, diesel and gas is available across Gujarat.​

People were urged to avoid rumours about fuel shortages and to refrain from making unnecessary purchases.​

--IANS

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