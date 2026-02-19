Gujarat Budget: Rs 2,000 crore for six-region economic plan

Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) The Gujarat government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore in this year's state Budget to implement region-specific economic master plans for six parts of the state, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikam Chhanga said on Thursday.

Read More

He said that the initiative is aimed at ensuring “holistic and balanced development” based on local needs.

Reacting to the Budget, Chhanga said Economic Master Plans had been prepared for Kutch, South Gujarat, Central Gujarat, North Gujarat, Saurashtra and the coastal region of Saurashtra.

“Projects have been prepared according to the needs of each region, which will promote economic activities, employment generation and investment. A provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for this purpose,” he said.

Chhanga said the Budget for 2026-27 makes a record allocation of more than Rs 63,000 crore for education. “Keeping education at the centre of development, the highest-ever historic provision has been made,” he said, adding that greater importance had also been given to the overall development of Kutch.

Among specific measures for Kutch, Rs 230 crore has been allocated for works on the Dudhai Sub-Branch Canal. A further Rs 97 crore has been earmarked for the removal of gando baval (prosopis juliflora) in Kutch and other forest areas, plantation of bamboo and other native trees, and grassland restoration in the Banni grasslands.

Provision has also been made to assist milk producer cooperative unions in Kutch and Saurashtra in developing infrastructure facilities.

Additionally, Rs 28 crore has been allocated for 10 Community Health Centres in Kutch, Valsad, Dang, Narmada and Chhota Udepur districts.

Detailing education initiatives, Chhanga said Rs 400 crore has been provided under the Chief Minister Yuva Swavalamban Yojana to assist more than 90,000 students.

“Sixteen new government colleges will be started, construction works in 20 functional colleges will be undertaken and additional streams will be introduced in eight existing colleges,” he said, referring to the Rs 126 crore provision. Rs 96 crore has been allocated for sports facilities in government colleges and universities.

He added that Rs 80 crore has been set aside for i-Hub in Ahmedabad and its four regional centres, Rs 67 crore for physical and IT infrastructure in government technical institutions, and Rs 51 crore each for two new boys’ hostel blocks and a research park at L.D. College of Engineering in Ahmedabad.

Separately, during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the government was moving forward with an aim of 'development of all'.

He said the annual income limit for post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste students had been increased from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs six lakh, and that a relief package of more than Rs 11,000 crore had been announced for farmers affected by floods and unseasonal rain.

--IANS

mys/dan