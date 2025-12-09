Gujarat: Blue Flag Shivrajpur beach emerges as global icon of coastal tourism

Gandhinagar, Dec 9 (IANS) Gujarat’s tourism landscape is setting a new global benchmark with the remarkable transformation of Shivrajpur Beach in Devbhumi Dwarka, now the state’s first Blue Flag certified beach, as shared by officials on Tuesday.

The prestigious international tag not only enhances Gujarat’s coastal identity but also reflects the state’s strong commitment toward developing world-class, sustainable and modern tourism infrastructure.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Dekho Apna Desh” vision, the evolution of Shivrajpur Beach demonstrates Gujarat’s forward-looking effort to provide an international-quality beach experience within India itself.

Located along Gujarat’s 2,340-km coastline, Shivrajpur Beach has long been admired for its cleanliness, natural tranquillity and safe environment.

The Blue Flag certification elevates it into the league of the world’s best beaches - recognising high standards of environmental management, safety protocols and sustainable tourist-friendly facilities.

Developed by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd. (TCGL) with an investment of Rs 130 crore, Shivrajpur has emerged as a model coastal development project.

This success will be prominently showcased at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot, where the Kutch-Saurashtra coastal and cultural tourism circuit will present a comprehensive investment roadmap for the first time.

The beach now features a comprehensive range of modern amenities that significantly enhance the visitor experience.

These include a state-of-the-art arrival plaza, a dedicated snorkelling plaza, well-developed cycling tracks and a scenic promenade. Essential infrastructure, such as a sludge treatment plant and a newly developed 11-km access road, has further improved connectivity and sustainability.

To ensure comfort and convenience for tourists, the beach is also equipped with changing and shower rooms, along with a children’s play zone that adds to its appeal as a family-friendly coastal destination.

Upcoming attractions such as the proposed Beach Festival and theme-based coastal events aim to position Shivrajpur as an international hotspot for beach-based tourism and cultural celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Dwarka-Okha Urban Development Authority is preparing an integrated tourism plan for Dwarka, Bet Dwarka and Shivrajpur—an effort expected to transform the entire belt into a major hub for tourism and investment.

Leading domestic and international investors, along with key strategic partners, will be invited to explore a wide range of high-return opportunities across the Kutch-Saurashtra tourism circuit. These include the development of premium coastal resorts in Devbhumi Dwarka, large-scale water sports and adventure tourism projects, and eco-tourism as well as heritage hospitality ventures across the culturally rich Kutch-Saurashtra belt.

The region also offers promising prospects for forest-based tourism in the Gir landscape and vibrant cultural and experiential tourism initiatives throughout the Rann, collectively positioning the area as one of India’s most attractive emerging tourism investment destinations.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) scheduled for January 10-12, 2026, in Rajkot, is set to become a turning point for coastal tourism development in the region.

With Shivrajpur’s transformation as the flagship model, the Gujarat government plans to spotlight the vast investment potential across the Kutch-Saurashtra circuit.

With Shivrajpur Beach standing tall as Gujarat’s new global tourism symbol, the state is poised to showcase its coastal ambitions on the international stage - ushering in a new era of sustainable tourism, world-class experiences and transformative investments across western India.

--IANS

janvi/dan