Gujarat: Auto manufacturing output jumps 22 times in 15 years

Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Gujarat’s auto manufacturing output recorded a remarkable growth in the past 15 years, reflecting nearly a 22-fold surge in total manufacturing output.

To celebrate this milestone moment, the state government is celebrating state-wide ‘Vikas Saptah’ from October 7 to 15, with 10th October being observed as ‘Industry Entrepreneurship Day,’ dedicated to Gujarat’s spirit of industrial excellence and innovation.

The growth trajectory in the state’s automobile manufacturing started gaining momentum in 2009, with the launch of several initiatives under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. In the past 24 years, Gujarat has emerged as a driving engine of India’s industrial growth.

According to the Government of India’s Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), the production of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers in Gujarat was around Rs 3,200 crore in 2008-09, which increased nearly 22 times to Rs 71,425 crore in 2022 23, its highest ever achievement.

This achievement reflects an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.84 per cent, a testament to Gujarat’s successful journey in the automobile sector.

Gujarat is also racing ahead to position itself as not just India’s but the world’s most trusted manufacturing hub. Launched in 2014, the Make in India campaign has found one of its strongest success stories in the state.

Between 2015-16 and 2022-23, Gujarat’s motor vehicle, trailer, and semi-trailer manufacturing sector has skyrocketed by an astounding 12 times.

Manufacturing output surged from Rs 5,836 Crore in 2015-16 to a record-breaking Rs 71,425 crore in 2022-23, a leap that underscores the state’s manufacturing prowess, investor-friendly climate, and robust industrial ecosystem.

In a remarkable post-pandemic turnaround, Gujarat’s auto manufacturing sector roared back to life, more than doubling its output in just two years.

Latest data for the motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers segment revealed manufacturing output from Rs 34,107 crore in COVID-hit 2020-21 to a record Rs 71,425 Crore in 2022-23, a phenomenal 109 per cent surge.

The state’s broader growth trajectory has been equally impressive. In 2018-19, production stood at Rs 27,049 Crore; by 2022-23, that figure had nearly tripled.

The state has also strengthened its status as a leading global hub for automobile exports.

According to DGCIS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, in FY 2024–25, the state exported auto components/parts worth approximately. Rs 2,628 crore and motor vehicles/cars worth Rs 11,172 crore, a total of Rs 13,799.79 crore.

This reflects a 31.54 per cent growth in motor vehicle/car exports compared to the previous year.

During FY 2024–25 alone, Gujarat exported 1,77,924 motor vehicles/cars to 102 countries, including South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile, the UAE, Mexico, and Colombia, underscoring its diversified global footprint.

Over the past one and a half decades, the state has significantly expanded in automobile manufacturing, auto components, logistics, and research & development.

With companies like Suzuki, Tata, Hero Corp, and Honda, Sanand and Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Regions (MBSIR) have become the state’s leading auto hubs.

Sanand hosts a strong auto component ecosystem with giants like Tata Motors and JBM, while Mandal-Becharaji is attracting international brands with its world-class infrastructure and export-oriented facilities.

These hubs are playing a crucial role in making Gujarat a global manufacturing hub, while advancing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Make in India” and “Make for the World.”

--IANS

mr/dan