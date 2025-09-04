GST reforms will boost economy, livelihood, MSME sectors: NE CMs

Itanagar/Kohima, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief Ministers and leaders of several Northeastern states on Thursday hailed the Centre’s reforms made in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said that the steps would boost the livelihood of the people and enhance the economic prosperity of various sectors, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have lauded the Next-Generation GST framework as a historic step, stating it is in line with "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ease of living and doing business".

Khandu, in a post on X said, “What began as a bold vision shared by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort has taken concrete shape.”

He said that the GST Council, in a unanimous decision, has endorsed the Union Government’s proposals for Next-Generation GST reforms.

“This path-breaking initiative is designed with citizens at its core, bringing relief to farmers, MSMEs, traders, women, youth, and the middle class, while also driving efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business across the nation. It is not merely a tax reform, but a decisive stride towards strengthening livelihoods and powering India’s economic momentum. My deep appreciation to Hon’ble PM Modi Ji and Hon'ble FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for steering this historic transformation,” Khandu said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein, who attended the 56th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, in a post on X said: “GST reduced from 12 per cent to zero per cent on 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines. GST reduced from 5 per cent to zero per cent on three life-saving drugs and medicines for the treatment of cancer, rare and chronic diseases. The GST on spectacles and goggles for correcting vision reduced from 28 per cent to 5 per cent.”

Mein in another post on the X said: “Glad to be part of a landmark step in GST reforms, undertaken for the welfare of the common people. As envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji in his Independence Day address, the next generation GST is designed to bring ease of living for citizens while further strengthening our economy.”

“These new GST rate cuts and reforms will benefit farmers, MSMEs, the middle-class, women, and youth. These wide-ranging measures will not only improve the lives of our people but also ensure ease of doing business, especially for small traders and enterprises,” the Arunachal Deputy CM said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also hailed the GST reforms. Saha, while talking to the media, said that the Prime Minister, during his Independence Day speech, had indicated the GST reforms.

Thanking the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for the GST rate cut, the Chief Minister said: “The GST reforms would make life easier and people would be hugely benefited. Along with the common men, businessmen and traders would also get benefits from the reforms. For the interest of the common men and various sectors, the Modi government has been doing one reform after another.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also hailed the GST reforms, saying that the steps would further strengthen India’s economic growth. In a post on the X, Rio said: “My sincere appreciation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for introducing the Next-Gen GST Reform. This citizen-centric initiative simplifies the tax structure, eases compliance, supports MSMEs, & strengthens India’s economic growth.”

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, hailing the Centre for the GST reforms, said that the steps would empower small businesses, create jobs, and bring relief to families.

Singh in a post on the X said: “I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, for this historic GST reform. These changes, endorsed by the GST Council, will definitely empower small businesses, create jobs, and bring relief to families.”

“I see this as a defining moment for India’s economic strength, resonating with the ongoing growth in the Northeast region as well. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's leadership continues to inspire hope, and I applaud this step to further advancement of the nation's growth,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday night said that the GST reforms would boost the small and medium businesses, spur job creation, increase consumption, and, most importantly, leave more money in the hands of our people.

Taking to his official X account, Sarma had said: “Assam extends heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for ushering in one of the most consequential reforms in India’s GST structure, and to the GST Council for ensuring these changes see the light of day.”

He said: “The new regime agreed upon today will serve as a super booster for the Indian economy, bringing agility to small & medium businesses, spurring job creation, driving consumption, and most importantly, leaving more money in the hands of our people. Having closely followed the evolution of GST over the last 8 years, particularly during my tenure as Assam’s Finance Minister, I see this as a defining moment. India’s ability to successfully implement GST and also to adapt and reform- when required- is a shining testament to the Modi Government’s firm yet flexible approach to governance.”

