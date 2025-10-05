GST reforms under PM Modi have fulfilled common people’s dreams: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the Next Gen GST reforms implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have fulfilled the dreams of ordinary citizens.

In a post on social media platform X, Joshi said that the reduction in taxes on household goods, electronic items, and vehicles has eased the financial burden on middle-class and poor families.

He added that the reforms have empowered families and brought joy and comfort to homes across the country.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GST reforms have fulfilled the dreams of the common people. The tax reduction on household items, electronic devices, and vehicles has reduced the financial burden on middle-class and poor families, empowered families, and infused the joy of celebration,” Joshi wrote.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when the government has intensified efforts to ensure that the benefits of GST reforms reach consumers directly.

The Consumer Affairs Department has been closely monitoring e-commerce platforms to ensure fair practices and transparency in how GST benefits are passed on.

Recently, Joshi had warned that strict action would be taken against online platforms that mislead customers or impose unfair fees such as extra charges on Cash-on-Delivery (COD).

He had said such practices amount to “dark patterns” that exploit buyers and go against fair trade principles.

The department has already received several complaints regarding hidden charges and is conducting a detailed investigation.

Authorities are also keeping an eye on how companies selling everyday items -- such as FMCG goods, pulses, and electronic products -- are complying with GST rate cuts.

India’s GST collections touched Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September, registering a 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth -- the fastest pace in four months.

Officials believe that ensuring the tax benefits reach consumers will help boost demand and strengthen domestic growth.

--IANS

pk/