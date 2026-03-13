Govt urges consumers to avoid panic buying as petrol, diesel, LPG supply is normal

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Centre on Friday advised consumers to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG as adequate stocks are available across the country.

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No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the 1 lakh retail outlets by the Oil Marketing Companies. Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available, and supplies are being maintained regularly, a senior Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry official said.

The official underlined that India currently has a refining capacity of around 258 MMTPA and is the fourth largest refining hub in the world. The country is self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, and no imports of petrol and diesel are required to meet domestic demand. All refineries are currently operating at high levels, including some of them even above 100 per cent capacity.

All Indian refineries are also currently maintaining adequate crude oil inventories, and supplies are being continuously received through diversified import sources and shipping routes.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry official briefed the media on the current energy supply situation and the steps being taken to ensure the continued availability of petroleum products and LPG despite concerns about supply due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and closure of the Hormuz Strait.

The Government has also issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act, which directs 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG with no cuts. So, there is no need to panic and supplies to industrial & commercial consumers are being regulated at 80 per cent, the official said.

Around 3.73 MMSCM per day of gas is being consumed across the Domestic PNG segment, for which adequate gas supply is available across geographical areas.

More than 1.5 crore PNG households in India are currently being served natural gas in their homes and will continue to be served without any hindrance. In view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, it is advisable to promote the use of domestically supplied PNG for residential consumers so as to conserve domestic LPG cylinders. The conserved LPG cylinders may be diverted for use in other consumer areas, where PNG connectivity is not available, the official pointed out.

In order to ease the supply concerns related to LPG, the government is taking up with different City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities authorised in major urban centres in the country to immediately offer new PNG connections to the affected commercial and industrial consumers. The commercial and industrial consumers can contact their local city gas distribution company to get a new connection.

--IANS

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