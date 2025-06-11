Govt to create unified platform to deal with textile sector issues

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The government plans to set up a unified platform for addressing critical issues concerning the textile sector by involving all relevant stakeholders to work collaboratively towards creating a road map for achieving the $100 billion target for textile exports by 2030–31, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

Addressing the first meeting of the Task Force on Textiles Exports, he highlighted the need to formulate strategies for enhancing India’s share in global markets.

The discussions during the meeting covered matters and issues pertaining to the entire textiles value chain. This included skilling, labour, cost competitiveness, use of renewable energy, sustainability, scale of manufacturing, and current schemes of the government for supporting the textiles sector. Quality Control Orders, logistics, promotion of GI products, productivity enhancement of natural fibres such as jute and matters pertaining to the Export Promotion Mission being set up by the Department of Commerce were also taken up for discussion.

Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, mentioned that there is a need to focus on innovations, keeping in view the latest trends, in order to garner a higher share of the export market.

Special Secretary L Satya Srinivas mentioned that textiles is one of the key focused sectors identified by the Department of Commerce for exports. He mentioned that while the government is continuously working on trade agreements with various countries to remove tariff disadvantages, the industry should work on formulating plans to utilise them more effectively.

Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal highlighted various schemes of the Textiles Ministry, such as the PM MITRA, to support the industry.

Representatives of the various Textiles Export Promotion Councils and Industry Associations, along with their exporter members, provided their views and suggestions on various issues.

It was further decided that sub-task forces will be set up, led by the Ministry concerned, along with participants from export promotion councils and the industry, to work on and provide suitable recommendations to the Task Force.

