Govt stands shoulder to shoulder with entrepreneurs, PM Modi pitches ‘Make in India’ at UP trade show

Greater Noida, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday and called it a significant step toward India’s economic progress and self-reliance.

Welcoming entrepreneurs, investors, and youth from across the country, PM Modi said more than 2,200 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services at the five-day event, which will conclude on September 29.

He congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully hosting the show and highlighted that Russia is the country partner this year.

Marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Prime Minister stressed the principle of Antyodaya -- ensuring that development reaches the poorest, the last person in the line, and the most marginalised.

“Development should reach the poor, and all forms of discrimination must end. This is Antyodaya, and this is the strength of social justice,” he said.

PM Modi said that reforms such as UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal have laid the foundation of an economic revolution.

He noted that more than 2.5 million service providers are now connected to GeM, and the Centre has procured goods and services worth over Rs 15 lakh crore through the platform -- Rs 7 lakh crore of which came from MSMEs, boosting small entrepreneurs.

Calling GST a “historic reform,” he said it eased the tax burden on families and businesses alike.

“Before 2014, a shirt costing Rs 1,000 was taxed at Rs 117. Now, it attracts just Rs 35 in taxes,” he said, adding that most essential goods are taxed at only 5 per cent, directly benefiting farmers, labourers, and consumers.

Appealing to entrepreneurs to strengthen India’s manufacturing base, PM Modi said, “Every product that we can make in India must be made in India. From chips to ships, everything should be made here. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with you.”

He stressed that quality must never be compromised and called for a robust ecosystem of indigenous research, design, and development.

The Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh today leads the country in expressways and is building the highest number of international airports. He pointed to dedicated freight corridors and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which he said have given local products global recognition.

Noting Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in India’s industrial landscape, he said the state now produces 55 per cent of the country’s mobile phones and is home to the manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles.

Taking aim at previous governments, PM Modi said that before 2014, tax evasion was rampant and ordinary citizens were “being looted.”

He said that today, income up to Rs 12 lakh is tax-free, and tax rates are steadily declining.

In his message to investors, PM Modi underlined that in a changing global order, dependence on others limits progress.

“Investing in India -- and especially in Uttar Pradesh -- is a win-win situation,” he said, inviting global and domestic businesses to participate in the country’s growth story.

Reiterating his vision, PM Modi called upon entrepreneurs: “Together, we must make India a developed nation by 2047.”

