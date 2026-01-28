Govt releases discussion paper for seasonal adjustment of IIP, invites comments

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The government on Wednesday released a discussion paper which outlines the proposed methodology for seasonal adjustment of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is undertaking the base revision exercise of the IIP.

In the process, it is revisiting methodologies, exploring new data sources and incorporating changes after comprehensive consultations with the experts, academicians, users and other stakeholders.

According to the ministry, although industrial production is significantly influenced by seasonality and calendar effects, India has not attempted to publish seasonally adjusted IIP series so far, and users were expected to undertake such analysis separately using methods and tools of their choice.

"However, in light of an increasing demand for a seasonally adjusted IIP among users, MoSPI has prepared a 'Discussion Paper 3.0: Seasonal Adjustment of Index of Industrial Production' which outlines the proposed methodology for seasonal adjustment of IIP," said the ministry.

The ministry has invited views and comments from experts, academicians, Central government Ministries/departments, state governments, financial institutions, and other stakeholders on the proposed methodology.

"Comments and suggestions may be sent by February 12, 2026," it added.

Meanwhile, India’s industrial production surged by 7.8 per cent in December, reaching its highest level in over 2 years, driven by a robust across-the-board growth in the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors.

The manufacturing sector recorded an 8.1 per cent growth in December, with 16 out of 23 industry groups recording a positive growth during the month. The top three contributors include the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

The mining sector has bounced back with a growth of 6.8 per cent in December compared to the same month of the previous year, while the electricity sector also recorded a strong growth of 6.3 per cent.

