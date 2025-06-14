Govt forms high-level committee to investigate Air India AI-171 crash

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Indian government has set up a high-level committee to investigate the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171.

The flight, which was going from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off on June 12.

Out of the 242 people on board, only one person survived. The crash claimed 241 lives, making it one of the deadliest air accidents in recent years.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that the committee will study the causes behind the crash and look at what went wrong.

It will also review the current safety rules and suggest new ways to prevent such accidents in the future.

The committee will not replace other ongoing investigations by different agencies but will focus on improving policies and safety guidelines.

This high-level team will be led by the Union Home Secretary. It will include senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Indian Air Force, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Intelligence Bureau, and other departments.

Experts from Gujarat government, the Ahmedabad police, disaster response authorities, and forensic science will also be part of the team.

The panel can also include more aviation experts, legal advisors, or investigators if needed.

The committee will have access to important records such as flight data, cockpit voice recordings, aircraft maintenance logs, ATC (Air Traffic Control) logs, and witness statements.

It will also visit the crash site and speak with people involved -- including crew members, air traffic controllers, and rescue teams.

If the crash involves international elements, the committee will coordinate with foreign agencies and aircraft manufacturers.

The group has been asked to submit its report within three months. Apart from finding the root cause of the crash, the committee will also review how rescue operations were handled and how different agencies coordinated during the emergency.

It will suggest improvements in training, communication, and the roles of both central and state-level authorities during such incidents.

The aim is to make sure that India’s response to air accidents meets international standards.

The government order clearly states that the panel will also review past air accidents in the country and current guidelines for handling such emergencies.

--IANS

pk/rad