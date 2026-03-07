Govt extends export obligation deadline for some schemes till Aug 31

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The government on Saturday extended the deadline for fulfilling export obligations under certain export promotion schemes to August 31, 2026, to help exporters facing disruptions in global trade and shipping routes.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the decision through a public notice.

The move comes amid ongoing geopolitical developments that are affecting global shipping routes, logistics corridors and international supply chains.

According to the notification, exporters holding specified Advance Authorisations and Export Promotion Capital Goods authorisations whose export obligation period is ending between March 1, 2026 and May 31, 2026 will get an automatic extension.

The new deadline for fulfilling their export obligation has been set as August 31, 2026.

Officials said the extension will be granted automatically and exporters will not have to submit any separate application or pay any composition fee to avail the benefit.

The step is aimed at giving exporters additional operational flexibility at a time when international trade and logistics are facing disruptions.

The relaxation will apply to Advance Authorisations, including Advance Authorisation for Annual Requirement and Special Advance Authorisation, as well as authorisations issued under the Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme.

The government said the extension provided under the public notice will be in addition to the existing provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy and the Handbook of Procedures, which already allow exporters to seek extensions in the export obligation period after paying the prescribed composition fee.

The DGFT’s regional authorities will check whether exporters have met their export obligation requirements when they apply for the Export Obligation Discharge Certificate or during the closure or regularisation of the authorisation.

Customs authorities have also been informed about the revised timelines so that exports can continue smoothly under the updated export obligation period.

Officials said the measure reflects the government’s continued efforts to support exporters and ensure that temporary global disruptions do not affect India’s export performance or compliance requirements under export promotion schemes.

