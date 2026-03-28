Govt conducts outreach on Duty Deferment Scheme to speed import clearances

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs held a hybrid outreach programme on the Duty Deferment Scheme for eligible manufacturer importers to speed clearances, an official statement said on Saturday.

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The statement from the Ministry of Finance said the scheme allows eligible manufacturer importers to clear goods without upfront duty payment and to pay duties on a monthly basis.

Customs officials, representatives from trade bodies, industry, and key stakeholders participated in the event here and deliberated upon the benefits as well as modalities of the scheme.

The session included a detailed presentation followed up with an interactive segment to address the queries from trade and industry.

Approved applicants can use the facility across all Customs formations from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2028. The scheme is available to MSMEs and Manufacturer importer with a valid IEC. Eligibility requires a minimum of 25 EXIM documents filed in the preceding financial year (10 for MSMEs), GST compliance with no pending returns, demonstrated financial solvency and a clean compliance record.

It aligns with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative and aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing by improving liquidity and expediting cargo clearance.

Applications can be submitted online through the AEO portal (www.aeoindia.gov.in), operational since March 1, 2026. The process is fully digital and does not require any physical interface.

Yogendra Garg, Member (Customs), CBIC said the scheme adopts a trust-based approach aimed at facilitating faster clearances and reducing dwell time. He emphasised that the initiative seeks to minimise the trust deficit and promote a more efficient and collaborative compliance environment.

Key benefits include improved liquidity for manufacturers, faster clearance and reduced dwell time, better import planning and inventory management, strengthened payment discipline, enhanced global competitiveness and improved supply chain efficiency.

“The CBIC remains committed to fostering a transparent, efficient, and globally competitive trade ecosystem through facilitation, technology, and trust-based compliance,” the statement said.

—IANS

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