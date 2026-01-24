Govt committed to inclusive development, last-mile delivery in underserved regions: MoS

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Government remains firmly committed to inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last mile, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, said on Saturday.

During an interaction with beneficiaries of key government schemes here, Naik highlighted the achievements of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

These beneficiaries have been specially invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations this year.

The interaction reflected the Government’s focus on inclusive growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Out of around 1.43 lakh identified households, nearly 1.36 lakh homes have already been electrified, achieving about 95 per cent progress," Naik added.

"This success has been made possible through coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Power, State Governments and electricity distribution companies," the minister stated.

The Minister also spoke about the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyaan (DA-JGUA), launched in October 2024 to bring development benefits to Scheduled Tribe habitations.

"Under this scheme, a central grant of Rs 4,203 crore has been approved to electrify more than 2.83 lakh households and over 4,200 public places," Naik added.

"So far, around 56,000 households have already received electricity connections," he mentioned.

He noted that special relaxations in cost norms have been provided to ensure that even the most remote and previously unconnected villages are covered.

Naik further underlined the impact of the PM-KUSUM scheme, which is the world’s largest programme for the solarisation of agriculture.

He shared that 10.4 gigawatt of solar capacity has been installed so far and over 21.7 lakh solar pumps have been deployed across the country.

"These initiatives have benefited more than 21 lakh farmers by reducing their dependence on diesel, lowering input costs, and cutting carbon emissions," he stated.

The Minister also briefly referred to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, stating that the scheme is helping households adopt rooftop solar power, reduce their electricity bills and move towards energy self-reliance.

A total of 249 beneficiaries from 15 States have been invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations this year.

The three-day programme in New Delhi began with this interaction.

