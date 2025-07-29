Govt bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore coming up for sale on Friday

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced the sale of government bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore in two lots through auctions to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Friday (August 1).

The first lot comprises “6.68 per cent Government Security 2040” for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore while the second lot consists of “6.90 per cent Government Security 2065” -- also for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore. Both the lots will be sold through a price based auction using multiple price method, the official statement said.

The government of India will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above, according to the statement.

Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities, said the Finance Ministry.

"Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber system) on August 01, 2025. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m," it informed.

The result of the auctions will be announced on August 1 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on August 4 (Monday).

"The Securities will be eligible for “When Issued” trading in accordance with the guidelines on ‘When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities’ issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time," the statement added.

A government bond represents debt issued by a government and sold to investors to support spending. Government bonds are considered low-risk investments since the government backs them. Because of their relatively low risk, government bonds typically pay low interest rates.

--IANS

sps/na