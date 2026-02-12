Get set for trillion-dollar tech future by 2035: Piyush Goyal tells industry

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Calling upon India's technology sector to reset its ambitions towards a trillion-dollar opportunity by 2035, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the industry must embrace reimagination to stay ahead in an era defined by artificial intelligence, data centres and clean energy.

Launching the NITI Frontier Tech Hub's roadmap report titled "Reimagination Ahead" in the national capital, the Union Minister said India should target at least 10 GW of data centre capacity by 2030 and position itself as a global hub for AI-driven technology services.

He emphasised that the future lies in applied AI, reskilling at scale, domestic value creation and retaining talent within the country.

Union Minister Goyal highlighted that India's nearly one billion internet users, among the world's highest per capita data consumption, and rapid AI adoption provide a strong foundation for expansion.

"Affordable data, 5G rollout and upcoming 6G capabilities have strengthened India's digital ecosystem, enabling the growth of a $250–$300 billion technology services industry."

He underlined that robust infrastructure reforms have powered this rise.

Recalling the New Telecom Policy of 1999 under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Union Minister noted that affordable connectivity laid the groundwork for digital transformation.

He also cited the post-2014 strengthening of India's unified national power grid, which now has 500 GW installed capacity, including 250 GW of clean energy.

"Renewable energy capacity has expanded rapidly, supported by transparent reverse bidding that brought solar tariffs down to nearly Rs 2.31 to 2.41 per unit and wind tariffs to around Rs 2.5 per unit. India now provides 24-hour clean energy at under Rs 6 per kilowatt hour and aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030," the Union Minister said.

He underscored that the Union Budget announcements offering income tax benefits up to 2047 for certain investments will further boost foreign direct investment, foreign exchange inflows and job creation, particularly in the broader ecosystem around data centres.

"Clean energy integration, nuclear expansion, pumped storage, battery storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia initiatives will reinforce India's competitiveness."

On artificial intelligence, Union Minister Goyal stressed that while AI will augment human capabilities, cybersecurity, human validation and data integrity will remain critical.

He called for widespread AI education among business leaders, policymakers and decision-makers to ensure effective adoption.

Emphasising an industry-led approach with government as facilitator, he proposed structured, ongoing engagement involving Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Invest India, NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development, and industry bodies such as NASSCOM.

The Union Minister suggested dedicating one Saturday each month for structured dialogue to address emerging challenges.

He also highlighted the importance of coordinated action with states to streamline single-window clearances, land approvals, electricity access and distribution upgrades required for high-intensity AI and data centre operations.

Union Minister Goyal assured that the Central government stands ready to partner with industry in mission mode to ensure India emerges as a global leader in technology services and frontier technologies.

--IANS

sps/khz