Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Sunday, visited the Kahilipara residence of late singer Zubeen Garg here to pay tribute to the state's cultural icon whose demise has left the people in the region in deep mourning.

Zubeen Garg, widely regarded as one of the most influential voices of the Northeast, breathed his last on September 19.

Gautam Adani paid floral tributes at Zubeen Garg's residence and met the late singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

The meeting was brief but emotional, underscoring the wide reach and impact of Zubeen Garg's legacy, which extended far beyond Assam and the Northeast.

Sources said the Adani Group conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stood in solidarity with the people of Assam during this period of collective grief.

The visit by Gautam Adani comes at a time when Assam continues to grapple with the void created by the singer's departure.

His untimely demise at the age of 52 has triggered an unprecedented outpouring of grief, with people from all walks of life continuing to throng his residence since his mortal remains were brought back to Kahilipara on September 23.

Thousands of fans, well-wishers, and admirers have gathered every day to bid farewell to the man whose music and artistry transcended generations.

Known for his versatility across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other regional languages, Zubeen Garg was more than just a playback singer -- he was also a lyricist, composer, actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist.

His songs and performances have long been associated with the identity of Assam and its cultural pride.

Tributes have poured in from across the country over the past week, with political leaders, film personalities, and cultural organisations describing Garg as the "voice of Assam" and an irreplaceable talent.

His residence in Kahilipara has turned into a site of pilgrimage, where fans continue to sing his songs and light candles in his memory.

Gautam Adani's visit on Sunday added yet another chapter to the continuing tributes, reflecting how Garg's influence touched not only music lovers but also India's business and public life at large.

